15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H1-B Visas

According to the US Department of Labor, willful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have “committed either a willful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact” when hiring foreign workers.
The H1-B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in areas that need theoretical or technical expertise. Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under it every year.
Since taking office last January, US President Donal Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H- 1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H1-B visas.
This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.
Given below is the list of companies disqualified from applying for H1-B visas:
|Employer Willful Violator
|Employer Debarment Period
|Ajel Technologies, Inc.
|YES
|12/25/2016
|and Srinivas Arikatla,
|to
|Individually
|12/24/2018
|1 Cragwood Road
|Suite 306
|South Plainfield, NJ
|7080
|Amica Technology
|YES
|7/25/2017
|Solutions, LLC
|to
|29736 216th Pl
|7/24/2019
|Kent, WA
|98042
|Clinron LLC
|YES
|9/21/2016
|203 N. La Salle St.
|to
|#2122
|9/20/2018
|Chicago, IL
|60601
|Delta Search Labs, Inc.
|YES
|9/21/2016
|125 Cambridge Park Dr.
|to
|Ste. 301
|9/20/2018
|Cambridge, MA
|2140
|Foscam Digital
|NO
|7/25/2017
|Technologies, LLC
|to
|10727 Park Row
|7/24/2018
|Houston, TX
|77084
|G Healthcare LLC
|YES
|12/25/2016
|4340 Stevens Creek
|to
|Blvd., Suite 185
|12/24/2018
|San Jose, CA
|95129
|Incoln Corporation, Inc.
|YES
|12/25/2016
|1298 Pumpkin Terrace
|to
|Sunnyvale, CA
|12/24/2018
|94087
|Macro Networks
|NO
|7/25/2017
|Corporation
|to
|d/b/a Macro.Net Inc.
|7/24/2018
|6170 Thornton Avenue
|Suite F
|Newark, CA
|94560
|Md2 Systems, Inc.
|YES
|11/14/2016
|11549 B Nuckols Road
|to
|Glen Allen,
|11/13/2018
|VA, 23059
|Niche Software Solutions, Inc.
|NO
|02-12-2018
|10101 Harwin Drive
|To
|Suite 278
|02-11-2019
|Houston, TX
|77036
|Northern California Universal Enterprise Corporation (NCUE)
|NO
|4/14/2014
|and Joe Wu, an individual
|to
|2099 Fortune Drive
|4/13/2019
|San Jose, CA 95131
|NYC Healthcare Staffing, LLC
|NO
|04-10-2017
|Hazel Kudera
|to
|501 Fifth Avenue
|04-09-2018
|Suite 1204
|New York, NY
|10017
|Riedstra Dairy, Ltd.
|YES
|04-11-2016
|d/b/a Riedstra Dairy
|to
|55985 Frank Jones Road
|04-10-2018
|Mendon, MI
|49072
|Telava Networks, Inc.
|YES
|12/25/2016
|d/b/a Local Area Yellow
|to
|Pages
|12/24/2018
|71 Stevenson Street
|Suite 430
|San Francisco, CA
|94105
|Techwire Solutions Inc.
|YES
|04-04-2016
|Pratik Bang,
|to
|Individually, and
|04-03-2018
|Preeti Bakshi,
|Individually
|101 Hudson Street
|Jersey City, NJ
|7302