NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H1-B Visas

The United States Department of Labor has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H1-B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 08, 2018 15:01 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H1-B Visas

Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under H1-B visas every year.

The United States Department of Labor has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H1-B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor termed the companies as “willful violator employers” on its website. Willful violators are subject to random investigations by the Department of Labor for a period of up to five years from the date that the employer is determined to be a willful violator.

According to the US Department of Labor, willful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have “committed either a willful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact” when hiring foreign workers.

The H1-B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in areas that need theoretical or technical expertise. Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under it every year.

Comments
Close [X]
H1-B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly.

Since taking office last January, US President Donal Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H- 1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H1-B visas.


Given below is the list of companies disqualified from applying for H1-B visas:

This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.
 
Employer Name
Employer Willful ViolatorEmployer Debarment Period
Ajel Technologies, Inc.YES12/25/2016
and Srinivas Arikatla,to
Individually12/24/2018
1 Cragwood Road 
Suite 306 
South Plainfield, NJ 
7080 
Amica TechnologyYES7/25/2017
Solutions, LLCto
29736 216th Pl7/24/2019
Kent, WA 
98042 
Clinron LLCYES9/21/2016
203 N. La Salle St.to
#21229/20/2018
Chicago, IL 
60601 
Delta Search Labs, Inc.YES9/21/2016
125 Cambridge Park Dr.to
Ste. 3019/20/2018
Cambridge, MA 
2140 
Foscam DigitalNO7/25/2017
Technologies, LLCto
10727 Park Row7/24/2018
Houston, TX 
77084 
G Healthcare LLCYES12/25/2016
4340 Stevens Creekto
Blvd., Suite 18512/24/2018
San Jose, CA 
95129 
Incoln Corporation, Inc.YES12/25/2016
1298 Pumpkin Terraceto
Sunnyvale, CA12/24/2018
94087 
Macro NetworksNO7/25/2017
Corporationto
d/b/a Macro.Net Inc.7/24/2018
6170 Thornton Avenue 
Suite F 
Newark, CA 
94560 
Md2 Systems, Inc.YES11/14/2016
11549 B Nuckols Roadto
Glen Allen, 11/13/2018
VA, 23059 
Niche Software Solutions, Inc.NO02-12-2018
10101 Harwin DriveTo
Suite 27802-11-2019
Houston, TX 
77036 
Northern California Universal Enterprise Corporation (NCUE)NO4/14/2014
and Joe Wu, an individualto
2099 Fortune Drive4/13/2019
San Jose, CA 95131 
NYC Healthcare Staffing, LLCNO04-10-2017
Hazel Kuderato
501 Fifth Avenue04-09-2018
Suite 1204 
New York, NY 
10017 
Riedstra Dairy, Ltd.YES04-11-2016
d/b/a Riedstra Dairyto
55985 Frank Jones Road04-10-2018
Mendon, MI 
49072 
Telava Networks, Inc.YES12/25/2016
d/b/a Local Area Yellowto
Pages12/24/2018
71 Stevenson Street 
Suite 430 
San Francisco, CA 
94105 
Techwire Solutions Inc.YES04-04-2016
Pratik Bang,to
Individually, and04-03-2018
Preeti Bakshi, 
Individually 
101 Hudson Street 
Jersey City, NJ 
7302 


Trending

Budget 2018H1-B visasDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................