15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H1-B Visas The United States Department of Labor has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H1-B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under H1-B visas every year.



According to the US Department of Labor, willful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have “committed either a willful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact” when hiring foreign workers.



The H1-B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in areas that need theoretical or technical expertise. Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under it every year.



H1-B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly.



Since taking office last January, US President Donal Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H- 1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H1-B visas.

Given below is the list of companies disqualified from applying for H1-B visas: This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.

Employer Name Employer Willful Violator Employer Debarment Period Ajel Technologies, Inc. YES 12/25/2016 and Srinivas Arikatla, to Individually 12/24/2018 1 Cragwood Road Suite 306 South Plainfield, NJ 7080 Amica Technology YES 7/25/2017 Solutions, LLC to 29736 216th Pl 7/24/2019 Kent, WA 98042 Clinron LLC YES 9/21/2016 203 N. La Salle St. to #2122 9/20/2018 Chicago, IL 60601 Delta Search Labs, Inc. YES 9/21/2016 125 Cambridge Park Dr. to Ste. 301 9/20/2018 Cambridge, MA 2140 Foscam Digital NO 7/25/2017 Technologies, LLC to 10727 Park Row 7/24/2018 Houston, TX 77084 G Healthcare LLC YES 12/25/2016 4340 Stevens Creek to Blvd., Suite 185 12/24/2018 San Jose, CA 95129 Incoln Corporation, Inc. YES 12/25/2016 1298 Pumpkin Terrace to Sunnyvale, CA 12/24/2018 94087 Macro Networks NO 7/25/2017 Corporation to d/b/a Macro.Net Inc. 7/24/2018 6170 Thornton Avenue Suite F Newark, CA 94560 Md2 Systems, Inc. YES 11/14/2016 11549 B Nuckols Road to Glen Allen, 11/13/2018 VA, 23059 Niche Software Solutions, Inc. NO 02-12-2018 10101 Harwin Drive To Suite 278 02-11-2019 Houston, TX 77036 Northern California Universal Enterprise Corporation (NCUE) NO 4/14/2014 and Joe Wu, an individual to 2099 Fortune Drive 4/13/2019 San Jose, CA 95131 NYC Healthcare Staffing, LLC NO 04-10-2017 Hazel Kudera to 501 Fifth Avenue 04-09-2018 Suite 1204 New York, NY 10017 Riedstra Dairy, Ltd. YES 04-11-2016 d/b/a Riedstra Dairy to 55985 Frank Jones Road 04-10-2018 Mendon, MI 49072 Telava Networks, Inc. YES 12/25/2016 d/b/a Local Area Yellow to Pages 12/24/2018 71 Stevenson Street Suite 430 San Francisco, CA 94105 Techwire Solutions Inc. YES 04-04-2016 Pratik Bang, to Individually, and 04-03-2018 Preeti Bakshi, Individually 101 Hudson Street Jersey City, NJ 7302



The United States Department of Labor has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H1-B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor termed the companies as “willful violator employers” on its website. Willful violators are subject to random investigations by the Department of Labor for a period of up to five years from the date that the employer is determined to be a willful violator.According to the US Department of Labor, willful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have “committed either a willful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact” when hiring foreign workers.The H1-B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in areas that need theoretical or technical expertise. Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under it every year. H1-B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly.Since taking office last January, US President Donal Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H- 1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H1-B visas.This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.