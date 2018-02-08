15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H-1B Visas

According to the US Department of Labor, wilful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have "committed either a wilful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact" when hiring foreign workers.
H-1B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly.
Given below is the list of companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas:
This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.
|Employer Name
|Employer Willful Violator
|Employer Debarment Period
|Ajel Technologies, Inc.
and Srinivas Arikatla,
Individually
1 Cragwood Road
Suite 306
South Plainfield, NJ
07080
|YES
|12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
|Amica Technology
Solutions, LLC
29736 216th Pl
Kent, WA
98042
|YES
|7/25/2017
to
7/24/2019
|Clinron LLC
203 N. La Salle St.
#2122
Chicago, IL
60601
|YES
|9/21/2016
to
9/20/2018
|Delta Search Labs, Inc.
125 Cambridge Park Dr.
Ste. 301
Cambridge, MA
02140
|YES
|9/21/2016
to
9/20/2018
|Foscam Digital
Technologies, LLC
10727 Park Row
Houston, TX
77084
|NO
|7/25/2017
to
7/24/2018
|G Healthcare LLC
4340 Stevens Creek
Blvd., Suite 185
San Jose, CA
95129
|YES
|12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
|Incoln Corporation, Inc.
1298 Pumpkin Terrace
Sunnyvale, CA
94087
|YES
|12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
|Macro Networks
Corporation
d/b/a Macro.Net Inc.
6170 Thornton Avenue
Suite F
Newark, CA
94560
|NO
|7/25/2017
to
7/24/2018
|Md2 Systems, Inc.
11549 B Nuckols Road
Glen Allen,
VA, 23059
|YES
|11/14/2016
to
11/13/2018
|Niche Software Solutions, Inc.
10101 Harwin Drive
Suite 278
Houston, TX
77036
|NO
|2/12/2018
To
2/11/2019
|Northern California Universal Enterprise Corporation (NCUE)
and Joe Wu, an individual
2099 Fortune Drive
San Jose, CA 95131
|NO
|4/14/2014
to
4/13/2019
|NYC Healthcare Staffing, LLC
Hazel Kudera
501 Fifth Avenue
Suite 1204
New York, NY
10017
|NO
|4/10/2017
to
4/9/2018
|Riedstra Dairy, Ltd.
d/b/a Riedstra Dairy
55985 Frank Jones Road
Mendon, MI
49072
|YES
|4/11/2016
to
4/10/2018
|Techwire Solutions Inc.
Pratik Bang,
Individually, and
Preeti Bakshi,
Individually
101 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ
07302
|YES
|4/4/2016
to
4/3/2018
|Telava Networks, Inc.
d/b/a Local Area Yellow
Pages
71 Stevenson Street
Suite 430
San Francisco, CA
94105
|YES
|12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
Since taking office last January, US President Donald Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H-1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H-1B visas.