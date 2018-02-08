NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H-1B Visas

The US has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H-1B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 08, 2018 17:06 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H-1B Visas

Under H-1B visas, thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed every year.

The United States Department of Labor has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H-1B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor termed the companies as "wilful violator employers" on its website. Wilful violators are subject to random investigations by the Department of Labor for a period of up to five years from the date that the employer is determined to be a wilful violator.

According to the US Department of Labor, wilful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have "committed either a wilful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact" when hiring foreign workers.

Comments
Close [X]
The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in areas that need theoretical or technical expertise. Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under it every year.

H-1B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly.
 

Given below is the list of companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas:


This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.
 
Employer NameEmployer Willful ViolatorEmployer Debarment Period
Ajel Technologies, Inc.
and Srinivas Arikatla,
Individually
1 Cragwood Road
Suite 306
South Plainfield, NJ
07080		YES12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
Amica Technology
Solutions, LLC
29736 216th Pl
Kent, WA
98042		YES7/25/2017
to
7/24/2019
Clinron LLC
203 N. La Salle St.
#2122
Chicago, IL
60601		YES9/21/2016
to
9/20/2018
Delta Search Labs, Inc.
125 Cambridge Park Dr.
Ste. 301
Cambridge, MA
02140		YES9/21/2016
to
9/20/2018
Foscam Digital
Technologies, LLC
10727 Park Row
Houston, TX
77084		NO7/25/2017
to
7/24/2018
G Healthcare LLC
4340 Stevens Creek
Blvd., Suite 185
San Jose, CA
95129		YES12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
Incoln Corporation, Inc.
1298 Pumpkin Terrace
Sunnyvale, CA
94087		YES12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018
Macro Networks
Corporation
d/b/a Macro.Net Inc.
6170 Thornton Avenue
Suite F
Newark, CA
94560		NO7/25/2017
to
7/24/2018
Md2 Systems, Inc.
11549 B Nuckols Road
Glen Allen, 
VA, 23059		YES11/14/2016
to
11/13/2018
Niche Software Solutions, Inc.
10101 Harwin Drive
Suite 278
Houston, TX
77036		NO2/12/2018
To
2/11/2019
Northern California Universal Enterprise Corporation (NCUE)
and Joe Wu, an individual
2099 Fortune Drive
San Jose, CA 95131		NO4/14/2014
to
4/13/2019
NYC Healthcare Staffing, LLC
Hazel Kudera
501 Fifth Avenue
Suite 1204
New York, NY
10017		NO4/10/2017
to
4/9/2018
Riedstra Dairy, Ltd.
d/b/a Riedstra Dairy
55985 Frank Jones Road
Mendon, MI
49072		YES4/11/2016
to
4/10/2018
Techwire Solutions Inc.
Pratik Bang,
Individually, and
Preeti Bakshi,
Individually
101 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ
07302		YES4/4/2016
to
4/3/2018
Telava Networks, Inc.
d/b/a Local Area Yellow
Pages
71 Stevenson Street
Suite 430
San Francisco, CA
94105		YES12/25/2016
to
12/24/2018

Since taking office last January, US President Donald Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H-1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H-1B visas.

Trending

Budget 2018H1-B visasDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................