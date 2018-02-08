15 Companies Disqualified From Applying For H-1B Visas The US has recently released a list of 15 employers who cannot apply for H-1B visas, which are much-sought after by techies all around the world, including India.

According to the US Department of Labor, wilful violator employers under the H-1B program are employers who are found to have "committed either a wilful failure or a misrepresentation of a material fact" when hiring foreign workers.



The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in areas that need theoretical or technical expertise. Thousands of Indian and Chinese workers are employed under it every year.



H-1B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly.

Given below is the list of companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas:

This list is effective as of February 1, 2018.

Employer Name Employer Willful Violator Employer Debarment Period Ajel Technologies, Inc.

and Srinivas Arikatla,

Individually

1 Cragwood Road

Suite 306

South Plainfield, NJ

07080 YES 12/25/2016

to

12/24/2018 Amica Technology

Solutions, LLC

29736 216th Pl

Kent, WA

98042 YES 7/25/2017

to

7/24/2019 Clinron LLC

203 N. La Salle St.

#2122

Chicago, IL

60601 YES 9/21/2016

to

9/20/2018 Delta Search Labs, Inc.

125 Cambridge Park Dr.

Ste. 301

Cambridge, MA

02140 YES 9/21/2016

to

9/20/2018 Foscam Digital

Technologies, LLC

10727 Park Row

Houston, TX

77084 NO 7/25/2017

to

7/24/2018 G Healthcare LLC

4340 Stevens Creek

Blvd., Suite 185

San Jose, CA

95129 YES 12/25/2016

to

12/24/2018 Incoln Corporation, Inc.

1298 Pumpkin Terrace

Sunnyvale, CA

94087 YES 12/25/2016

to

12/24/2018 Macro Networks

Corporation

d/b/a Macro.Net Inc.

6170 Thornton Avenue

Suite F

Newark, CA

94560 NO 7/25/2017

to

7/24/2018 Md2 Systems, Inc.

11549 B Nuckols Road

Glen Allen,

VA, 23059 YES 11/14/2016

to

11/13/2018 Niche Software Solutions, Inc.

10101 Harwin Drive

Suite 278

Houston, TX

77036 NO 2/12/2018

To

2/11/2019 Northern California Universal Enterprise Corporation (NCUE)

and Joe Wu, an individual

2099 Fortune Drive

San Jose, CA 95131 NO 4/14/2014

to

4/13/2019 NYC Healthcare Staffing, LLC

Hazel Kudera

501 Fifth Avenue

Suite 1204

New York, NY

10017 NO 4/10/2017

to

4/9/2018 Riedstra Dairy, Ltd.

d/b/a Riedstra Dairy

55985 Frank Jones Road

Mendon, MI

49072 YES 4/11/2016

to

4/10/2018 Techwire Solutions Inc.

Pratik Bang,

Individually, and

Preeti Bakshi,

Individually

101 Hudson Street

Jersey City, NJ

07302 YES 4/4/2016

to

4/3/2018 Telava Networks, Inc.

d/b/a Local Area Yellow

Pages

71 Stevenson Street

Suite 430

San Francisco, CA

94105 YES 12/25/2016

to

12/24/2018

Since taking office last January, US President Donald Trump has been talking about cracking down on the H-1B visa scheme. He has called for stricter norms for issuance of H-1B visas.



