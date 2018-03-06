HeliTaxi Shuttle Service Opens in Bengaluru. 5 Things To Know

The decision to launch the helicopter shuttle service was announced in August 2017 by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.
5 things to know about HeliTaxi:
1. According to IANS, the fare for each passenger in the seven-seater (six passengers and a pilot) HeliTaxi is pegged at Rs 3,500 with additional taxes.
2. HeliTaxi is currently operating the service from 6.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 3.15 p.m. to 6 p.m. between the airport and the city through a helicopter that can seat six passengers, reported IANS.
3. The HeliTaxi is expected to make one to-and-fro trip per hour between the helipad at BIAL and Electronic City or HAL Airport, said IANS.
4. Currently, the chopper service provider has employed only one helicopter to ferry the air passengers and will increase the number depending on the demand.
(With inputs from IANS)