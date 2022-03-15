Healthcare Platform HealthUno Targets 25% Share in Online Doctor Consultation Space by 2025

HealthUno targets 25% share in India's online doctor consultations by 2025

The Chennai-based healthcare consultation platform, HealthUno trains its eyes on a 25 per cent market share in India by 2025.

Launched in 2021, HealthUno has 600 doctors, and is facilitating 1,500 online doctor consultations a day. It aims to grow its network of doctors to 5,000 in the next three years.

HealthUno is also set to launch UnoPharmacy, an online pharmacy, to enable its customers to order medicines online. In sharp contrast to many online doctor consultation apps, HealthUno pays equal attention to doctors from AYUSH or the practitioners of Indian Traditional Medicines.

In his comments, Mr. Godwin B, CEO, HealthUno, said, “The adoption of mobile health and telemedicine is fast catching up ever since the pandemic broke out. The need of the hour is to facilitate more and more qualified doctors to get onboard and ensure that the trust on digital healthcare delivery really goes up. This will go a long way in reaching world class healthcare to the unreached and bring down the gap in diagnosis, treatment and control especially of lifestyle diseases.”

Using social media channels, HealthUno crowdsources information about leading healthcare practitioners across the country. Its team contacts the highly rated professionals in person; seeks their participation on its platform, and collects necessary information.

The company's in-house panel of doctors verify the credentials of the doctors - third party verification is also done in select cases. Once the screening and selection is completed, it brings the specialists for its users.

HealthUno app, available both in Google Playstore and Apple App Store has surpassed 10,000 installations so far. The specialists available on its platform encompass the entire spectrum of the healthcare domains - right from cardiology to nephrology.

The soon-to-be launched UnoPharmacy is in the process of tying up with pharmacy stores across all pincodes in the country. The app will facilitate the order fulfillment with the support of local logistics firms.

The registered pharmacies will be brought under the scanner of quality inspection and compliance. Both the healthcare professionals and pharmacies that participate in HealthUno and UnoPharmacy will be trained to adhere to the service delivery and drug delivery standards.

“Our promise is that HealthUno and UnoPharmacy will be an easy and convenient platform for users to get connected with a professional and experienced doctor from the comfort of their home. We have the mechanisms to ensure that every user gets to enjoy a fair and active online consultation. We make sure that the online doctor consultations take place on a secure platform and confidentiality is maintained,” he said.

One of the future plans of HealthUno and its online pharmacy is to go global. It is in the process of roping in foreign investors and partners to compete successfully with existing players.