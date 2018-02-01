Healthcare Industry Hails Budget 2018 Provisions For The Sector Centre announced the world's largest government funded health care programme, aimed at benefiting 10 crore poor families by providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The proposed union budget for 2018 seems promising, said an expert from healthcare sector.

View of expert from healthcare sector

Satish Kannan, CEO and Co-founder, DocsApp on Budget 2018:





"The proposed union budget for 2018 seems promising. I'm elated to learn about the ample attention that has been given to the healthcare sector. Healthcare, agriculture, and education are fundamental tenets of the country, concentrating on the development of these three sectors is the need of the hour; and the budget would definitely augment the growth and development of the said sectors", said Kannan.



"The allocation for the health insurance sector seems propitious. Statistics reveal that an alarming 7% of the population is pushed below the poverty line due to the direct consequence of an unseen medical emergency; Even with these alarming numbers, a mere 20% of the population is covered, either, by public or private insurance. Healthcare is one of the key factors responsible for throwing people into abject poverty and putting them in dire financial conditions. It is critical and the country needs to act up on working towards the betterment of this particular arena. The National Health protection scheme, covering 10 crore families and providing Rs 5 lakh cover per family per year for the medical treatment, is a commendable effort to tackle this mammoth issue", he further added.



"All of us, in the healthcare startup circle, were vying for the government's attention towards digital healthcare as it is the only way to make world-class healthcare accessible to the masses. The rationale behind this is, 72% of the primary health care issues can be solved online without physical presence of the patient; whereas secondary and tertiary healthcare require the patient to visit the facility. Even post-op activities, like follow-ups, can be undertaken online ruling out the need to travel far and wide to for a routine visit. DocsApp serves over 2000 people every day, 40% of these people hail from villages and towns falling below tier 3 cities; this highlights the need for enhancement and development of digital solutions.



Digital healthcare solutions help to minimize infrastructure costs, they're the most effective way to ensure delivery of world-class healthcare in the underserved parts of the country. The boost given to telecom infrastructure and the move to establish wi-fi centers is a clear indicator of the shift from offline to online facilities. Every service, from healthcare to education, will be easily accessible to the people of the country. DocsApp is keen to work with government to make universal health care available to the masses in the near future", Kannan also added.







