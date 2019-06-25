Health Start-Up CureFit Raises $120 Million In Funding

CureFit has over 180 cultfit centres and 35 mindfit centres

Health and fitness start-up CureFit on Tuesday announced it has raised $120 million in series D round of funding.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, CureFit has built an integrated health platform. With over two million downloads, CureFit has also built an offline fulfilment network for all its services.

"Leveraging deep tech and strong on-ground network, we aspire to service over 100 million consumers over next 10 years," said Mr Bansal.

With presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR region, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Dubai, CureFit's approach has been adopted by over 500,000 active subscribers.

CureFit has over 180 cultfit centres, 35 mindfit centres and aims to grow this to over 800 centres by 2020, the company said in a statement.

Led by Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital & Oaktree Capital, the new investors Epiq Capital, Unilever Ventures, Innoven Capital and Kotak Mahindra Bank joined the 4th round of funding.

"cure.fit, in its last three years, blazed to India's dominant fitness and health tech player. Now with the Dubai operations, it's well poised to take the unique offering to international markets," said Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman of Chiratae Ventures.

