HDFC'S March Quarter Profit Jumps 16%

HDFC Limited's net profit for March quarter of 2021-22 has risen

Mortgage lender HDFC Limited's standalone net profit for March quarter rose 16 per cent to Rs 3,700 crore from Rs 3,180 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Total income during the March 2022 quarter increased to Rs 12,308.46 crore from Rs 11,707.53 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year 2021-22, the company's net profit rose to Rs 13,742 crore against Rs 12,027 crore in 2020-21.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit during Q4 FY22 surged 21.6 per cent to Rs 6,892 crore, against Rs 5,669 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Income during the quarter on a consolidated basis, however, fell to Rs 35,060 crore from Rs 35,754 crore a year ago.

The company's board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for 2021-22, HDFC said. The dividend payout ratio is 40 per cent.

In 2021-22, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 38 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, compared to the preceding fiscal.

"In the month of March 2022, the company recorded its highest monthly individual disbursements ever. This is despite the fact that the previous year entailed concessional stamp duty benefits in certain states, which were not there in the current year," it said.

Shares of HDFC were trading at Rs 2253.55 apiece in the afternoon session on BSE, up by 1.14 per cent from the previous close.