HDFC Shares Surge Over 6% As Board Approves Fundraising Plan

The stock surged to a high of Rs 1,876.80, up 6.56 per cent over its previous closing price on BSE. On NSE, the stock jumped to a high of Rs 1,875.90, up 6.52 per cent over the last close.
This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade. The board approved issuance of 6.43 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 1726.05 per share, aggregating to Rs 11,103.66 crore to various investors including Azim Premji Trust.
A total of 3.01 crore shares will be issued to an affiliate of GIC Waverly Pte, 1 crore shares to the administrator of the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees (OMERS) of Canada and about 92 lakh shares to KKR firm Silverview Investment Pte, it said.
