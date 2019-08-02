HDFC Reports Profit Of Rs 3,203 Crore In June Quarter

Mortgage lender HDFC or Housing Development Finance Corporation on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 3,203.10 crore for the April-June period. That marked an increase of 46.26 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing during market hours, HDFC said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,990.29 crore in the quarter ended June 30, up 30.59 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Shares in HDFC rose nearly 3 per cent after the earnings announcement.

At 2:31 pm, the HDFC stock traded 2.40 per cent higher at Rs 2137.60 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.54 per cent.

For the quarter ended March 31, HDFC had reported a net profit of Rs 2,861.58 crore, up 26.80 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

