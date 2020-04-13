China Central Bank Raises Stake In HDFC To Over 1%

The People's Bank of China increased its stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to 1.01 per cent from 0.8 per cent, the mortgage lender said in a filing on Saturday.

China's central bank held about 17.5 million shares in HDFC, as of March-end, according to quarterly data filed to exchanges by India's biggest mortgage lender.

Shares in the Mumbai-based company rose as much as 3.5 per cent in early trade, but gave up gains to trade 2.4 per cent down by 9:35 am. This compared with the Nifty 50 index that was trading down 1.7 per cent.

A selloff in broader markets over fears of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic wiped out over 25 per cent off the mortgage lender's stock value in March.