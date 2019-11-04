HDFC Profit Rises 61% In September Quarter

HDFC, the country's largest mortgage lender, on Monday reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,961.53 crore. That marked an increase of 60.57 per cent from net profit of Rs 2,467.08 crore in the same quarter last year. Its total interest income in the quarter ended on September 30 rose 10.36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,478.33 crore.

"During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, The National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad and Kolkata benches approved the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH into and with Bandhan," HDFC said in an exchange filing.

HDFC shares rose 2.64 per cent to Rs 2,184.65, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.43 per cent.

