HDFC Profit Rises 42% To Rs 3,180 Crore In March Quarter; Shares Rise

The country's largest mortgage lender, HDFC, on Friday, April 7, reported net profit of Rs 3,180 crore in quarter ended March 2021, that marked an increase of 42 per cent from Rs 2,233 crore in the same quarter last year. Its interest income, however, declined 5 per cent to Rs 10,446 crore from Rs 10,963 crore in the corresponding period year ago. (Track HDFC share price here)

HDFC's net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 4,065 crore compared to Rs 3,564 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 14 per cent. NII for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 15,172 crore compared to Rs 12,904 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 18 per cent.

"The demand for home loans continued to remain strong owing to low interest rates, softer property prices, concessional stamp duty rates in certain states and continued fiscal incentives on home loans. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, individual loan disbursements grew by 60 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The month of March 2021 witnessed the highest levels in terms individual receipts, approvals and disbursements. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as high-end properties," HDFC said in a press release.

The average size of individual loans disbursed during the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 29.5 lakh compared to Rs 27 lakh in the previous year. There was an uptick in the average ticket size during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to Rs 31.4 lakh, attributable to the demand for higher end properties, especially in the metro cities. As at March 31, 2021, the loans on an assets under management (AUM) basis stood at Rs 5,69,894 crore as against Rs 5,16,773 crore in the previous year, the country's largest mortgage lender said.

Overall collection efficiency ratios for individual loans have improved, nearing pre-COVID levels. The collection efficiency for individual loans in the month of March 2021 stood at 98.0 per cent compared to 96.3 per cent in the month of September 2020.

The gross non-performing loans as at March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 9,759 crore. This is equivalent to 1.98 per cent of the loan portfolio. The non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.99 per cent while that of the non-individual portfolio stood at 4.77 per cent, HDFC added.

The company's board recommended dividend of Rs 23 per share.

Following the earnings announcement, HDFC shares rose as much as 3.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,507.