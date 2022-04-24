HDFC Ltd Out Of Top 10 Firms List On Market Capitalisation: 5 Points

Housing finance company HDFC Ltd.'s shares sank 7.19 per cent during the trading week that ended on April 22, tracking a broader decline in Indian equities, with eight of the latest top 10 companies based on market cap losing Rs 2.21 Lakh Crore in valuation.

On April 4, HDFC announced that it would merge operations with HDFC Bank. Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be wholly owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

The shares of HDFC have tumbled nearly 18 per cent since the merger announcement.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank also dived Rs 60,536.97 crore to Rs 7,51,801.60 crore during the latest trading week.