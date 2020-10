HDFC Life Insurance on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 327.83 crore in the July-September period, marking an increase of 6.10 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. The insurance major had posted a net profit of Rs 308.98 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total premium income increased to Rs 10,056.71 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, from Rs 7,456.87 crore in the year-ago period.