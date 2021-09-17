HDFC Life 'Click 2 Protect Life' Policy Offers Rebalance Option: All You Need To Know

The critical illness cover increased with the new rebalance option

HDFC Life launched a term insurance policy 'Click 2 Protect Life', through which it offers a unique life and critical illness (CI) rebalance option. The new life and critical illness rebalance option provides protection against critical illnesses and death by auto balancing life and the cover with age, according to a recent statement shared by HDFC Life. The non-participating, non-linked term insurance policy caters to the changing needs in various stages of life.

In the new option, the life cover decreases but the critical illness cover increases proportionally, on each policy anniversary. Additionally, upon diagnosis of any of the listed 36 critical illness conditions, the increased CI sum assured is paid. Also, all future premiums are waived off and the life cover continues, according to HDFC Life.

At the beginning of the policy, the basic sum assured is split between the life cover and critical illness cover in a ratio of 80:20, and the total basic sum assured remains the same throughout the term policy.

Despite the increasing critical illness cover at every policy anniversary, the premium for the customer remains steady throughout the policy term. Upon death, the applicable death benefit will be paid to the nominee and the option also allows one to receive all premiums paid on survival till the maturity with the 'return on premium add-on'.

“Rapidly changing lifestyles have brought about an increase in critical illnesses like cancer, cardiac ailments, etc. The cost of treatment for such illnesses is usually very high and could even lead to a financial setback for the entire family,'' said Mr Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary – HDFC Life.

''It becomes imperative to have a policy that can cover the cost of treatment without having to dip into one's savings. The Life and CI Rebalance option available with Click 2 Protect Life enables policyholders and their families to be financially prepared to manage critical illnesses,'' added Mr Parthasarathy.

