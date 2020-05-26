HDFC Shares Jump Over 3% After March Quarter Earnings

HDFC's board recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) shares rose 3.39 per cent to touch the Rs 1,568 mark on the BSE at the strongest level, compared to their previous close of Rs 1,516.55, a day after the mortgage lender reported its financial results for the January-March period. In its March numbers, HDFC posted a 22 per cent decline in March quarter net profit, but declared a dividend of Rs 21 a share. At 9:40 am, the shares of the mortgage lender were trading at Rs 1,534, higher by Rs 17 or 1.1 per cent, on the BSE. HDFC shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,568 and a low of Rs 1,517 thus far.

HDFC on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 2,232.53 crore for the quarter ended March 31. That marked a decline of 21.98 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC said its total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 stood at Rs 11,975.72 crore. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the lender had registered a total revenue of Rs 11,580.05 crore.

HDFC's board recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for financial year 2019-20.