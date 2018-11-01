NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

HDFC Profit Jumps Nearly 25% To Rs 2,467 Crore In September Quarter

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,245.61 in the second quarter of current financial year.

Earnings | | Updated: November 01, 2018 17:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HDFC Profit Jumps Nearly 25% To Rs 2,467 Crore In September Quarter

HDFC said its net profit stood at Rs 2,467.08 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018

HDFC or Housing Development Finance Corporation on Thursday reported a 24.7 per cent increase in net profit in the July-September period. Net profit stood at Rs 2,467.08 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing during market hours. The mortgage lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,978.19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,245.61 in the second quarter of current financial year. That marked a 24.9 per cent increase from Rs 9,003.21 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2017.

Shares in HDFC closed 0.4 per cent higher at Rs 1,762 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty finished flat.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HDFC profitHDFC earningsHDFC Q2 earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveUpendra KushwahaChandrababu NaiduEase Of Doing BusinessTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top