NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

HDFC Board To Consider Raising Rs 45,000 Crore Through Debentures

Accordingly, the company's Board will consider the issuance of NCDs on private placement basis in a meeting on January 29, 2019.

Corporates | | Updated: January 03, 2019 13:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HDFC Board To Consider Raising Rs 45,000 Crore Through Debentures

The funds will be raised through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).


Mumbai: 

The HDFC's Board will consider raising Rs 45,000 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Accordingly, the company's Board will consider the issuance of NCDs on private placement basis in a meeting on January 29, 2019.

"The board of directors of the corporation shall consider issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under Shelf Disclosure Document, aggregation Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of the corporation at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Wednesday.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HDFCDebentures

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsRahul GandhiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSabarimalaUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMcDonald EmployeeMoon ChinaDonald TrumpAnupam KherPS4 Lunar Eclipse

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top