HDFC Bank's Net Banking Facility Down For Second Day In A Row

HDFC Bank has a banking network of 5,314 branches and 13,640 ATMs spread across 2,768 cities and towns.

HDFC Bank customers are unable to use the bank's net banking facility for second day in a row. While trying to log in to the HDFC net banking, customers were landing on a page that read, "Dear User, the NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation." The bank's net banking and mobile app features have not been functioning since Monday morning. Customers had taken to social media websites to complain about the fact that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the services on the bank's app.

On Monday, the private sector lender had posted a statement on Twitter, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App.

Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly." It added, "While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there's no cause for undue concern."

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

HDFC Bank is the country's largest lender by market capitalisation, the bank has a total market capitalization of Rs 6.92 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank has a banking network of 5,314 branches and 13,640 ATMs spread across 2,768 cities and towns, according to its website.