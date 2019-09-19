HDFC Bank Shares Rise After Going Ex-Stock Split

HDFC Bank is the country's largest private sector bank with market value of over Rs 6 lakh crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank went ex-split in trade today and rose 0.56 per cent to close at Rs 1,100.05, outperforming the Nifty which fell 1.25 per cent to close at lowest level in seven months. HDFC Bank shares traded ex-split for first time in trade today which means that its face value was sub-divided from Rs 2 to Rs 1. HDFC Bank's board had approved sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 12.

After the ex-split HDFC Bank shareholders will now have two shares of face value of Re 1 instead of one share of face value of Rs 2 each.

On the July 12 AGM, HDFC Bank also got an approval from shareholders for issuing unsecured perpetual debt instruments , Tier II capital bonds and long term bonds on a private placement basis of an amount in aggregate not exceeding Rs. 50,000 crore

HDFC Bank shares had ended at Rs 2,187.75 in trade on Wednesday and today after going ex-split HDFC Bank shares opened at Rs 1,099.90 on the National Stock Exchange and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,107.05 and a low of Rs 1,084. HDFC Bank continues to be the country's largest private sector lender with the market capitalisation of over Rs 6 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank has so far this year advanced 3.04 per cent till yesterday's closing price before going ex-split outperforming the Nifty which has fallen 1.45 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.