HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported an 18 per cent rise net profit in the March quarter, led by strong loan growth.

HDFC Bank's net profit for the quarter ending in March rose to Rs 6,928 crore, up from Rs 5,885 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said its board had shortlisted three candidates in its search for a new chief executive.