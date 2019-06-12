NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Check Out Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By HDFC Bank

Fixed deposit (FD) is a fixed income instrument that yield fixed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: June 12, 2019 18:28 IST
Fixed deposit interest rates are revised from time to time.


Private sector lender HDFC Bank offers fixed deposit maturities ranging from seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposit (FD) is a fixed income instrument that gives fixed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. HDFC Bank offers interest rates to the tune of 3.50-7.40 per cent to the general public on fixed deposit (FD) up to Rs 2 crore, according to its website, hdfcbank.com. The lender offers higher returns to senior citizens as compared to general public on FDs. These interest rates on fixed deposits are applicable with effect from June 12, 2019, according to the lender's portal.

Here's all you need to know about HDFC Bank's interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 5 crore:

HDFC Bank pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, with effect from June 12, 2019, according to the bank's website:

Period< 2 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

HDFC Bank pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore with effect from June 12, 2019, according to the bank's website:

Period>=2 Crore to < 5 Crores
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days4.25%4.75%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days6.00%6.50%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.50%7.00%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.85%7.35%
6 mnths 4 days6.85%7.35%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.85%7.35%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 mnths 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.15%7.65%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.15%7.65%
1 year 4 days7.15%7.65%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.15%7.65%
1 Year 16 days7.15%7.65%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.15%7.65%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.95%7.45%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.75%7.25%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.75%7.25%

In case of premature closure of FD, the interest rate of 1 per cent below the contracted rate or the base rate is applicable for the period the deposit remained with the bank, whichever is lower. However, this is not applicable in case the deposits were booked with tenor 7-14 days, according to HDFC Bank.

