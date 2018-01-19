HDFC Bank Profit Rises 20% To Over Rs 4,642 Crore In Q3

Total income rose to Rs 24,450.44 crore in the December quarter, up 17.84 per cent from Rs 20,748.27 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income grew by 24.1 per cent to Rs 10,314.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 8,309.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. HDFC Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.3 per cent for the quarter.
The net non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans rose marginally to 0.44 per cent at the end of December, from 0.32 per cent in same period last year.
At 13:08 pm, shares in HDFC Bank were trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,944.50 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was trading 74 points higher at 35,334.