HDFC Bank Posts Profit Of Rs 5,885 Crore In March Quarter

HDFC Bank reported a slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit of a record Rs 5,885 crore on Saturday, as the country's biggest lender by market value raked in a higher interest and fee income.

Net profit at the bank rose 22.6 per cent for the three months to March 31, from Rs 4,799 crore a year ago, it said in a statement.

Analysts were looking for a profit of Rs 5,846 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

