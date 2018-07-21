NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

HDFC Bank Posts Rs 4,601 Crore Net Profit In Q1, Misses Analysts' Estimates

HDFC Bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.33% at end-June, versus 1.3% at end-March.

Earnings | | Updated: July 21, 2018 16:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HDFC Bank Posts Rs 4,601 Crore Net Profit In Q1, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of Rs 4,766 crore for the bank.

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd posted a 18.2 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Saturday on higher interest and fee income, though it missed analysts' estimates. Net profit rose to Rs 4,601 crore ($669.43 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 3,894 crore a year ago, India's second-biggest lender by assets said in a statement.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of Rs 4,766 crore for the bank that has the highest market capitalisation in the sector at nearly $85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.33 per cent at end-June, versus 1.3 per cent at end-March.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HDFC BankHDFC Bank resultsHDFC Bank profit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top