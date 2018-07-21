HDFC Bank Posts Rs 4,601 Crore Net Profit In Q1, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of Rs 4,766 crore for the bank.

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd posted a 18.2 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Saturday on higher interest and fee income, though it missed analysts' estimates. Net profit rose to Rs 4,601 crore ($669.43 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 3,894 crore a year ago, India's second-biggest lender by assets said in a statement.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of Rs 4,766 crore for the bank that has the highest market capitalisation in the sector at nearly $85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.33 per cent at end-June, versus 1.3 per cent at end-March.

