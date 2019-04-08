NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Rs 50,000 Crore Via Debt Issue

HDFC Bank Ltd said on Monday it plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore ($7.19 billion) by issuing debt over the next 12 months.

HDFC Bank's board will consider the plan when it meets on April 20.


The bank proposes to issue perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds, India's largest lender by market capitalisation said in a statement.

The bank's board will consider the plan when it meets on April 20 to release its quarterly results.



