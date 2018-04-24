HDFC Bank Offers Discount On Snapdeal Products. Details Here

Here are the terms and conditions you need to know in order to avail HDFC Bank's discount offer on Snapdeal products:
1. The offer is valid on the transactions done on the Snapdeal mobile application and the website - snapdeal.com, during the offer period.
2. The minimum transaction amount to avail the offer is Rs 500.
3. There is no restriction on the maximum number of transactions but the maximum discount available per transaction is Rs 1,000 capped at Rs 3,000 per card for the month.
4. The customer needs to select the bank offer on the payment page in order to avail the discount.
5. The discount will be calculated on the net paid amount by the customers.
6. The offer is also valid on the EMI purchases made through HDFC Bank credit card.
7. If due to any technical reason or a time out; a transaction fails; the order is cancelled or cannot be completed for any reason; it may take approximately 30 minutes for the limit to get reinstated, said Snapdeal's website.