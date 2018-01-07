HDFC Bank Offers 10% Cashback On Grocery Shopping Bill. Five Things To Know

Highlights
- At least Rs. 3,000 must be spent to avail the offer
- The offer will culminate on Wednesday, January 10
- Payments must be made by using the HDFC debit card only
Five Things To Know About The HDFC Cashback Offer
First. To be able to avail the offer, the customers must spend atleast Rs 3,000 on the grocery shopping.
Second. The shopping must be made on supermarket, departmental stores that accept HDFC debit cards. The payments have to be made by using the HDFC debit card on the POS.
Third. No online transaction on grocery will be eligible for the offer. The offer will end on January 10.
Four. The HDFC cashback offer is applicable only on all successful debit card transactions made through debit cards. The returned transactions, disputed or unauthorized/ fraudulent transactions, card membership fees and cash withdrawal at point of sale and at any ATMs will not be considered for the offer.
Five. The total cashback is limited to a maximum of Rs 350 and eligible cashback will be posted within 90 days after the offer ends.