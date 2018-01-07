HDFC Bank Offers 10% Cashback On Grocery Shopping Bill. Five Things To Know

Highlights At least Rs. 3,000 must be spent to avail the offer The offer will culminate on Wednesday, January 10 Payments must be made by using the HDFC debit card only

Five Things To Know About The HDFC Cashback Offer

You can buy grocery at departmental stores to avail 10% cashback on your bill amount. The offer is available only on the HDFC debit cards. To be able to avail the offer, however, one must spend at least Rs 3,000 on weekend grocery shopping. The offer commenced in the New Year and will culminate on Wednesday, January 10. The maximum cashback is, however, Rs 350, which means you can procure the 10% cashback on an order of Rs 3,500 and in case the order size is more than that, say Rs 5,000, you will not be entitled to a full 10% of the cashback, but only of Rs 350. The offer is not applicable for the newly sourced account in this year that is the accounts opened from April 17 to December 2017.

First. To be able to avail the offer, the customers must spend atleast Rs 3,000 on the grocery shopping.

Second. The shopping must be made on supermarket, departmental stores that accept HDFC debit cards. The payments have to be made by using the HDFC debit card on the POS.

Third. No online transaction on grocery will be eligible for the offer. The offer will end on January 10.

Four. The HDFC cashback offer is applicable only on all successful debit card transactions made through debit cards. The returned transactions, disputed or unauthorized/ fraudulent transactions, card membership fees and cash withdrawal at point of sale and at any ATMs will not be considered for the offer.

Five. The total cashback is limited to a maximum of Rs 350 and eligible cashback will be posted within 90 days after the offer ends.