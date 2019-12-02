HDFC Bank Net Banking Faces Technical Glitch, Customers Not Able To Log In

HDFC net banking: HDFC Bank is the country's largest lender by market capitalisation.

HDFC Bank customers were not able to log in to its net banking and mobile banking applications due to technical glitch, the country's largest private sector lender said on its official twitter handle HDFC Bank Cares. Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly, HDFC Bank said in a tweet.

While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there's no cause for undue concern, the bank's tweet added.

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Some people took to micro-blogging website Twitter to register their anger against the bank.

Below are some Tweets of the people:

HDFC Bank is the country's largest lender by market capitalisation, the bank has a total market capitalization of Rs 6.92 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank has a banking network of 5,314 branches and 13,640 ATMs spread across 2,768 cities and towns, according to its website.