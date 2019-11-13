HDFC Charges Penalty Of Rs 150-600 For Insufficient Balance In These Savings Accounts

HDFC Bank requires its customer to maintain a certain minimum balance in order to avoid penalty charges

HDFC Bank requires its customers to maintain a certain minimum balance in their regular savings accounts. Failure to meet the average monthly balance or AMB requirements leads to penalty charges payable by the customer. For regular savings accounts held in HDFC Bank's branches located in metros and urban regions, customers are required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 10,000 to avoid penalty charges, according to the lender's website - hdfcbank.com. In semi-urban branches, HDFC Bank requires its customers to maintain an average of Rs 5,000.

Here's all you need to know about HDFC Bank's balance requirements for its regular savings accounts:

Minimum Balance In Metro/Urban Branches

HDFC Bank has set an average monthly balance of Rs 10,000 for the regular savings accounts in its metro and urban branches.

Minimum Balance In Semi-Urban Branches

In its semi-urban branches, customers are required to maintain a monthly average (AMB) of Rs 5,000 in their regular savings accounts, according to the HDFC Bank website.

Minimum Balance In Rural Branches

In rural branches, HDFC Bank customers are required to maintain an average quarterly balance (AQB) of Rs 2,500 to avoid penalty charges. Customers holding a fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 and above for a minimum term of one year and one day are also exempt from the penalty charges, according to the HDFC Bank website.

HDFC Bank Charges For Insufficient Balance In Savings Account

Metro, Urban And Semi-Urban Branches

Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Charges (excluding taxes) Metro & Urban Semi Urban >=7,500 to < 10,000 Rs. 150/- NA >=5,000 to < 7,500 Rs. 300/- NA >=2,500 to < 5,000 Rs. 450/- Rs. 150/- 0 to < 2,500 Rs. 600/- Rs. 300/-

Rural Branches

Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Charges (excluding taxes) >= 1000 < 2,500 Rs. 270/- 0 - <1000 Rs. 450/-

