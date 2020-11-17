HDFC Bank Cuts Interest Rate On These Fixed Deposits From November 13

HDFC FD Interest Rate: With effect from November 13, the country's largest lender by market value, pays an annual return of 5.4 per cent to senior citizens and 4.9 per cent to other customers.

HDFC Bank recently marginally cut its interest rate on retail fixed deposits maturing in one year and one day to up to two years. With effect from November 13, HDFC Bank, the country's largest lender by market value, pays an annual return of 5.4 per cent to senior citizens and 4.9 per cent to other customers. Previously, HDFC Bank paid interest to the tune of 5.5 per cent to senior citizens and 5 per cent to other customers on such deposits. HDFC Bank kept the interest rates applicable to other 12 maturity options unchanged. 

Here are HDFC Bank's interest rates on fixed deposits of up to Rs 2 crore with effect from November 13:

Maturity Period

Interest Rate With Effect From November 13Existing Interest Rate
PublicSenior citizenPublicSenior citizen
Seven days to 14 days2.50%3.00%2.50%3.00%
15 days to 29 days2.50%3.00%2.50%3.00%
30 days to 45 days3.00%3.50%3.00%3.50%
46 days to 60 days3.00%3.50%3.00%3.50%
61 days to 90 days3.00%3.50%3.00%3.50%
91 days to six months3.50%4.00%3.50%4.00%
Six months one day to nine months4.40%4.90%4.40%4.90%
Nine months one day to less than one year4.40%4.90%4.40%4.90%
One year4.90%5.40%4.90%5.40%
One year one day to two years4.90%5.40%5.00%5.50%
Two years one day to three years5.15%5.65%5.15%5.65%
Three years one day to five years5.30%5.80%5.30%5.80%
Five years one day to 10 years5.50%6.25%5.50%6.25%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

Commercial lenders such as HDFC Bank review their interest rates from time to time. 

