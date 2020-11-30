HDFC Bank Offers These Interest Rates Annually On Fixed Deposits

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, currently offers 12 maturity options with varied interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The maturity period for fixed deposits offered by the HDFC Bank starts from seven days and go on for 10 years. Currently, HDFC Bank offers 2.5 per cent interest rate for 7-14 days and to senior citizens HDFC Bank offers an additional 0.5 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits. HDFC Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from November 13, 2020. (Also Read: SBI Pays These Annual Returns On Fixed Deposits)

Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Tenor Bucket Interest Rate (per annum) Interest Rate For Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.40% 4.90% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.90% 5.40% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30% 5.80% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%

Source: HDFC Bank website

This year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends money to banks - by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of 135 basis points last year. This has also forced banks to lower their FD rates.