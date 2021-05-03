HDFC Bank Offers 5.5% Interest On Fixed Deposit Of Up To 10 Years. Check Latest Rates Here

HDFC Bank FD: HDFC Bank computes interest based on the actual number of days in a year.

The country's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, offers maximum interest rate of up to 5.5 per cent on fixed deposit of up to Rs 2 crore for tenure of up to 10 years, the bank said on its website hdfcbank.com. HDFC Bank offers minimum interest rate of up to 2.5 per cent on fixed deposit tenor of 7 days to 14 days. HDFC Bank fixed deposit accounts can be opened by its customers online or visiting any branch, HDFC Bank said. Currently HDFC Bank is offering a premium of 0.25 per cent to senior citizens. "An Additional Premium of 0.25 per cent (over and above the existing premium of 0.50 per cent) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 30th Jun'21," HDFC Bank said.

Here are the latest fixed deposit rates being offered by HDFC Bank:

Tenor Bucket Interest Rate (per annum) Interest Rate For Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.40% 4.90% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.90% 5.40% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30% 5.80% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%

Source: HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank computes interest based on the actual number of days in a year. In case, the Deposit is spread over a leap and a non-leap year, the interest is calculated based on the number of days i.e.,366 days in a leap year & 365 days in a non-leap year. The period of fixed deposit is calculated in number of days, the Mumbai-based lender said on its website.