HDFC Bank Pays 6.8% Interest To Senior Citizens On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

HDFC Bank Interest Rate: HDFC Bank offers 13 maturity options for retail fixed deposits to its customers, ranging from seven days to 10 years.

HDFC Bank Pays 6.8% Interest To Senior Citizens On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

HDFC Bank FD Rate: Axis Bank pays a 6.8% interest to senior citizens on a fixed deposit of one year

HDFC Bank pays interest rates to the tune of 3.50-6.90 per cent to customers on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. These fixed deposits, also known as retail term deposits, are available in 13 maturity options ranging from seven days to 10 years at the country's largest bank by market value. HDFC Bank pays slightly higher returns to senior citizen retail depositors compared to other customers. For example, on a fixed deposit up to Rs 2 crore of one year, HDFC Bank pays interest at the rate of 6.80 per cent to senior citizen customers and 6.30 per cent to other customers, according to its website - hdfcbank.com. (Also Read: Compare Bank FD Rates Paid By Peers Here)

Here are the interest rates paid by Axis Bank on retail fixed deposits for a period ranging from seven days to 10 years:

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 16)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 to 29 days4.00%4.50%
30 to 45 days4.90%5.40%
46 to 60 days5.40%5.90%
61 to 90 days5.40%5.90%
91 days to six months5.40%5.90%
Six months and one day to nine months5.80%6.30%
Nine months and one day to less than one year6.05%6.55%
One year6.30%6.80%
One year and one day to two years6.30%6.80%
Two years and one day to three years6.40%6.90%
Three years and one day to five years6.30%6.80%
Five years and one day to 10 years6.30%6.80%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)
FD interest rate HDFC Bank, Interest rate calculator, interest rate on FD, FD interest rate, bank FD interest rate, FD interest calculator, Bank FD rates, bank FD rates 2019, bank FD calculator, bank FD rates comparison, bank FD interest, Senior citizen interest rate, Senior citizen FD rate HDFC Bank, Senior citizen FD rates, senior citizen FD interest rate, senior citizen FD scheme, senior citizen FD interest, senior citizen interest rate,

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.

Comments
HDFC Bank interest rateBank FD rate

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News