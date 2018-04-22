HDFC Bank Board Recommends 650% Dividend Out Of Q4 Profits

Also Read: HDFC Bank Shareholders To Get Bonanza Dividend As Net Profit Jumps 20%
On Saturday, HDFC Bank declared its Q4 results wherein the company announced the net profit of Rs 4,799 crore after providing for Rs 2,495.3 crore for taxation. The net profit posted an increase of 20.3% over the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets stood at 1.30% of gross advances as on March 31, 2018, against 1.29% as on December 31, 2017 and 1.05% as on March 31, 2017.
HDFC Bank has two subsidiaries, HDFC Securities and HDB Financial Services. The former posted a net profit of Rs 344.4 crore, posting a growth of 59.5% over Rs 215.9 crore in the previous year.
The latter posted a net profit of Rs 951.7 crore against Rs 684.2 crore in the previous year, a growth of 39.1%.
HDFC Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel Ill guidelines was at 14.8% as on March 31 (14.6% as on March 31 in the year ago period) as against a regulatory requirement of 10.875%
Bank's total deposits as of March 31 stood at Rs 788,771 crore, an increase of 22.5% over March 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018 current account deposits were at, Rs 119,283 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 223,810 crore grew by 15.6% over March 31, 2017.
The term deposits stood at Rs 445,678 crore, posting an increase of 33.2% over the previous year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 43.5% of total deposits as on March 31, 2018.