HDFC Bank Board Recommends 650% Dividend Out Of Q4 Profits HDFC Bank on Saturday announced Rs 13 dividend per equity share of Rs 2 each (i.e. 650%) out of the fourth quarter's net profits

While announcing its fourth quarter results, HDFC Bank board recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Rs 2 each (i.e.650 per cent) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31. The decision, however, is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the banking company. In the meeting that was held on Saturday, he board of directors also approved the issue of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore in next twelve months through private placement mode. This is also subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank and any other regulatory approvals as applicable.On Saturday, HDFC Bank declared its Q4 results wherein the company announced the net profit of Rs 4,799 crore after providing for Rs 2,495.3 crore for taxation. The net profit posted an increase of 20.3% over the quarter ended March 31, 2017.HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets stood at 1.30% of gross advances as on March 31, 2018, against 1.29% as on December 31, 2017 and 1.05% as on March 31, 2017.HDFC Bank has two subsidiaries, HDFC Securities and HDB Financial Services. The former posted a net profit of Rs 344.4 crore, posting a growth of 59.5% over Rs 215.9 crore in the previous year.The latter posted a net profit of Rs 951.7 crore against Rs 684.2 crore in the previous year, a growth of 39.1%.HDFC Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel Ill guidelines was at 14.8% as on March 31 (14.6% as on March 31 in the year ago period) as against a regulatory requirement of 10.875% Bank's total deposits as of March 31 stood at Rs 788,771 crore, an increase of 22.5% over March 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018 current account deposits were at, Rs 119,283 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 223,810 crore grew by 15.6% over March 31, 2017.The term deposits stood at Rs 445,678 crore, posting an increase of 33.2% over the previous year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 43.5% of total deposits as on March 31, 2018.