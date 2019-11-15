NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

HDFC Bank Charges This Much Penalty For Insufficient Balance In Savings Account

HDFC Bank Savings Account Minimum Balance: Failure to ensure the minimum required balance attracts penalty charges for the account holder.

Your Money | Edited by | Updated: November 15, 2019 15:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HDFC Bank Charges This Much Penalty For Insufficient Balance In Savings Account

Those holding a savings account in HDFC Bank metro branches are required to ensure a balance of Rs 10,000


Private sector lender HDFC Bank - the country's largest bank by market value - requires its customers to maintain a certain minimum balance in their regular savings accounts in order to avoid penalty charges. In other words, the lender levies certain penalty charges payable from the customer for failing to ensure sufficient average monthly balance (AMB). For regular savings accounts held in HDFC Bank's metro and urban branches, the customer is required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 10,000 to avoid penalty charges, according to the lender's website - hdfcbank.com. In semi-urban branches, an average of Rs 5,000 is required.

Here are key details about HDFC Bank's balance requirements for its regular savings accounts:

HDFC Bank Minimum Balance In Metro/Urban Branches

HDFC Bank has set an average monthly balance of Rs 10,000 for the regular savings accounts in its metro and urban branches.

HDFC Bank Minimum Balance In Semi-Urban Branches

In its semi-urban branches, customers are required to maintain a monthly average (AMB) of Rs 5,000 in their regular savings accounts, according to the HDFC Bank website.

HDFC Bank Minimum Balance In Rural Branches

In rural branches, HDFC Bank customers are required to maintain an average quarterly balance (AQB) of Rs 2,500 to avoid penalty charges.

HDFC Bank charges, HDFC Bank fine, HDFC Bank penalty charges, HDFC Bank fees, HDFC Bank balance, HDFC Bank account balance, HDFC Bank minimum balance, HDFC Bank savings balance

Customers holding a fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 and above for a minimum term of one year and one day are also exempt from the penalty charges, according to the HDFC Bank website.

HDFC Bank Charges For Insufficient Balance In Savings Account

Metro, Urban And Semi-Urban Branches

Average Monthly Balance (AMB)Charges (excluding taxes)
Metro & UrbanSemi Urban
>=7,500 to < 10,000Rs. 150/-NA
>=5,000 to < 7,500Rs. 300/-NA
>=2,500 to < 5,000Rs. 450/-Rs. 150/-
0 to < 2,500Rs. 600/-Rs. 300/-

Rural Branches

Average Monthly Balance (AMB)Charges (excluding taxes)
>= 1000 < 2,500Rs. 270/-
0 - <1000Rs. 450/-

HDFC Bank charges a fee to the tune of Rs 150-600 (excluding taxes) for insufficient balance in regular savings accounts held in its metro, urban and semi-urban branches.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HDFC Bank account balanceminimum balance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Vodafone IdeaSensexKashmirGeeta MaliGoAirInd vs BanKamal HaasanBHUAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution MaskAustralia FireMoto RazrRealme 5sBirsa MundaOdd-Even In Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top