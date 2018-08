HDFC AMC stock price was Rs 1,739.00 when it opened.

HDFC AMC or HDFC Asset Management Company made a bumper debut on bourses on Monday. HDFC AMC stock price was Rs 1,739.00 when it opened. HDFC AMC stock price hit an intra-day high of 1,832 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At 10:08 am, HDFC AMC share price was Rs 1,808.85, a rise of 64.44 per cent or Rs 708.85 with respect to its issue price. With respect to its opening price, it was a gain of Rs 71.10 or 4.09 per cent.