HCLTech's consolidated net profit rose to $484.93 million in the march quarter.

HCLTech, India's No.3 IT services exporter, reported a 10.9% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong deal momentum.

HCLTech's consolidated net profit rose to 39.83 billion Indian rupees ($484.93 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)