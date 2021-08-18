HCL Tech Signs Contract With German Chemical Company

HCL Technologies shares ended the day at Rs 1,133.70, lower by 0.6 per cent, on BSE

HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a five-year agreement with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery. "Wacker's engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization and automation," HCL said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey, but also support the 'Wacker Digital Program,' helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry," HCL Technologies added.

"Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term 'Next Generation Managed Service' sourcing model," Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and CDO, Wacker Chemie AG said.

The shares of HCL Technologies ended the day at Rs 1,133.70, lower by 0.6 per cent, on the BSE as against a 0.29 per cent decline in the benchmark indices.