HCL Technologies on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 3,143 crore in the quarter ended September 30, marking an increase of 7.23 per cent compared to the April-June period. In a regulatory filing, HCL Tech - the country's third largest IT company by market capitalisation - said its revenue came in at Rs 18,594 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, up 4.21 per cent sequentially.

The company's board approved a dividend of Rs 4 per share.