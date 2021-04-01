HCL Tech Bags Deal From Tenneco; Stock Gains Nearly 2%

At 10:35 am, the shares of HCL Tech were trading higher by 1.9 per cent at Rs 1,002 on BSE

HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced an agreement with Tenneco Inc, a leading Fortune 500 global tier-1 automotive supplier and manufacturer, for a multi-year, integrated application development, modernization, and operations services contract. As part of the engagement, HCL will help Tenneco enhance their IT simplification, modernization and transformation journey while helping to reduce technical complexities and support the global IT application portfolio, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges post market hours on Wednesday.

"This deal is a great endorsement of HCL's next-generation application services and ability to drive major transformations. We look forward to providing value to this relationship, driving critical technology transformation and helping Tenneco realize business success." Ajay Bahl, EVP, HCL Technologies said.

HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company that offers services and products through three business units, including IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

At 10:35 am, the shares of HCL Tech were trading higher by 1.9 per cent at Rs 1002 as against a 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.