HCL Tech Slips Over 2% Post September Quarter Results

HCL Tech shares slipped more than 2 per cent to top the loser's list on the BSE in an otherwise strong market in wake of its September quarter numbers. Post market hours on Thursday, HCL Tech reported a net profit of Rs 3,259 crore in the quarter ended September 30, compared to Rs 3,143 crore in the corresponding month last year, marking a growth of four per cent on a year-on-year basis. The markets were shut on Friday on account of the Dussehra festival.

HCL Tech's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 20,655 crore, compared to Rs 18,594 crore, a growth of 11.3 per cent year-on-year, according to its regulatory filing with the stock exchanges. HCL Tech said its expects revenues to grow in double digits in constant currency for 2021-22.

HCL Tech's net income in the September quarter stood at Rs 3,265 crore, up 3.9 per cent year-on-year, and total income stood at Rs 20.895 crore on a consolidated basis.

At 2.40 pm, HCL Tech shares were trading at Rs 1220, lower by 2.2 per cent, on the BSE. HCL Tech shares have shed 11 per cent till date from the record level of Rs 1,377 registered on September 24, 2021. However, on a 3-month horizon, HCL Tech shares have gained 23 per cent compared to 16 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.