HCL Tech Signs 5-Year Contract With MKS Instruments For Digital, Cloud Services

MKS Instruments provides instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced processes

HCL Technologies has inked a five-year digital transformation deal with the US-based MKS Instruments to "improve performance, productivity and speed to market." HCL will help MKS Instruments' digital and cloud-enabled transformation through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We are excited to partner with MKS to deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill its business goals and digital transformation roadmap," Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies said.

MKS Instruments provides instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes.

Last week, on September 15, HCL Technologies had signed a strategic partnership with Hancom Inc to share advanced software technology solutions and expand into the South Korean and Taiwanese markets.

At 10:50 am, HCL Tech shares were trading higher by per cent at Rs 1288 in a flat market. The shares have touched an intra-day low of Rs 1,276 and a high of Rs 1,315 thus far.