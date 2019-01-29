NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
HCL Tech Reports 26% Jump In December Quarter Profit, Beats Analysts' Estimates

The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 9.5 per cent- 11.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

Earnings | | Updated: January 29, 2019 16:16 IST
Net profit for the three months ended December 31, 2018, stood at Rs 2,605 crore


HCL Technologies reported on Tuesday a nearly 26 per cent jump in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performances in its software services business.

Net profit for the three months ended December 31, 2018, stood at Rs 2,605 crore ($366.49 million), compared with a profit of Rs 2,075 crore in the year-ago period, the software services exporter said.

That came above the estimate of Rs 2,563 crore.

Revenue from its software services jumped 18.4 per cent.
 

