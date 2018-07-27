NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

HCL Tech Q1 Profit At Rs 2,431 Crore, Beats Analysts' Estimates

HCL Tech's revenue from operations rose 14.2% to Rs 13,878 crore led largely by a 15.6% jump in its software services unit.

Earnings | | Updated: July 27, 2018 16:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HCL Tech Q1 Profit At Rs 2,431 Crore, Beats Analysts' Estimates

HCL Technologies Ltd beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as it added more high-net worth clients and clocked strong growth at its software services business.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 2,431 crore ($353.73 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 2,211 crore, India's fourth largest IT company said. Analysts were expecting Rs 2,296 crore, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from operations rose 14.2 per cent to Rs 13,878 crore led largely by a 15.6 per cent jump in its software services unit, its main revenue generator.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HCL TechHCL Tech earningsHCL Tech Q1

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusLunar EclipseHonor 9NGuru PurnimaVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top