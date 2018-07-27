HCL Tech Q1 Profit At Rs 2,431 Crore, Beats Analysts' Estimates

HCL Technologies Ltd beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as it added more high-net worth clients and clocked strong growth at its software services business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 2,431 crore ($353.73 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 2,211 crore, India's fourth largest IT company said. Analysts were expecting Rs 2,296 crore, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from operations rose 14.2 per cent to Rs 13,878 crore led largely by a 15.6 per cent jump in its software services unit, its main revenue generator.

© Thomson Reuters 2018