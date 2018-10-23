NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
HCL Tech Posts 2,534 Crore Rupees Profit In Q2, Beats Analysts' Estimates

HCL Technologies' revenue from operations jumped 19.5 per cent to Rs 14,860 crore.

October 23, 2018
HCL Tech Posts 2,534 Crore Rupees Profit In Q2, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 2,450 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Software services exporter HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 14.8 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 2,534 crore ($344.43 million) in the quarter ended September 30, from Rs 2,207 crore a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 2,450 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.5 per cent to Rs 14,860 crore, while revenue from the software services business rose about 21 per cent to Rs 8,711 crore.

($1 = 73.5700 Indian rupees)

HCL TechHCL Tech profitHCL Tech Q2

