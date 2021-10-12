HCL Tech, Google Cloud To Jointly Provide Healthcare, Life Sciences Solutions

As of 11:35 am, HCL Tech shares are trading at Rs 1,244, down 4.4 per cent, on the BSE

HCL Technologies has strengthened its partnership with Google Cloud to provide healthcare and life sciences solutions. "This partnership will deliver the best of HCL and Google Cloud's deep health care and life sciences domain capabilities and investments through co-innovation and address the shifts in the industry," HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on October 11.

As part of the collaboration, HCL Technologies will establish a joint centre of excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud with industry subject matter experts and Google Cloud-certified ideapreneurs.

"We partnered with Google Cloud for this key initiative because it will enable our experts at HCL to incorporate decades of domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge, cloud-native solutions to the market," Shrikanth Shetty, corporate vice president at HCL Technologies said, adding that the partnership will help in improving patient and employee experiences.

Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president (Partner Ecosystem), Google Cloud highlighted the need for solutions that are cloud-native, secure and support innovation as the healthcare and life sciences industry transforms digitally.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are trading lower by 0.2 per cent at the time.