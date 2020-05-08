HCL Tech Gains 2% On Rise In Fourth Quarter Net Profit

In dollar terms, HCL Tech said its revenue in the March quarter was $2,543 million

HCL Tech shares gained more than 2 per cent to Rs 542 on the BSE after the IT major, on May 7, reported a 4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,154 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. However, profit-booking emerged on the HCL counter soon thereafter. At 10:15 am, the shares were quoting at Rs 507, lower by Rs 4 or 0.8 per cent, on the BSE. The shares had started the session at the day's high of Rs 522 and have touched a low of Rs 502 thus far.

IT major HCL Technologies, on Thursday, reported a net profit of Rs 3,154 crore for the quarter ended March 31, marking an increase of 3.8 per cent on a sequential basis. In a regulatory filing, HCL Tech said its revenue from operations came in at Rs 18,590 crore in the January-March period, up 2.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

In dollar terms, HCL Tech said its revenue in the March quarter was $2,543 million, unchanged from the quarter ended December 31.

HCL Technologies, in line with other IT companies that have declared their fourth quarterly numbers, did not offer revenue guidance amid uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BSE Sensex was quoting at Rs 31,847, higher by 395 points or 1.2 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 9,313, up 114 points or 1.2 per cent, at the time.