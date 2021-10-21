Havells India Shares Plunge Over 9% On Decline In Q2 Net Profit

At 12:35 pm, Havells India shares were trading at Rs 1,327, down 5.57 percent on BSE

Havells India shares plunged more than 9 per cent on Thursday due to a decline in net profit in the July-September quarter. On Wednesday, Havells India reported a 7.34 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021 compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The revenues from operations rose 31.65 per cent to Rs 3,238.04 crore during the September 2021 quarter as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The consumer electrical goods maker's total expenses were at Rs 2,866.54 crore during the period under review, a rise of 35.60 per cent from Rs 2,113.92 crore a year ago.

