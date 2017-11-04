Have You Lost/Misplaced Your Aadhaar Card/UID? How To Get It Online

This 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' tool can be used to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) as well as Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID).(Click on the 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' link on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in)

Select 'Enrolment Number (EID)' option on the left side of the tool, fill in the required details such as name, phone number/email and the OTP. At the end of a successful submission, the UIDAI tool sends the enrolment ID to the user.