Have You Lost/Misplaced Your Aadhaar Card/UID? How To Get It Online

If you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or can't locate the Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID), you can actually request the UIDAI to send this information on your registered mobile number.

Business | | Updated: November 04, 2017 08:21 IST
Aadhaar or Unique Identification Number (UID) is a 12-digit identification number issued by the UIDAI

Have you misplaced your Aadhaar card or lost the 12-digit UID or Unique Identity Number? The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India has provided a tool on its portal - uidai.gov.in - which enables Aadhaar holders or Aadhaar applicants to retrieve their UID or EID (enrolment ID) on their registered mobile number. This was said by the UIDAI on microbloggins site Twitter. If you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or need the Aadhaar number or Unique Identification Number (UID), or can't locate the Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID), you can actually request the UIDAI to send the information on your registered mobile number - the phone number fed into the UIDAI database while applying for Aadhaar or updated through the UIDAI portal after issuance of Aadhaar.

How to receive Aadhaar card number (UID) on your mobile

This 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' tool can be used to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) as well as Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID).
 
aadhaar on mobile 650 uidai website
(Click on the 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' link on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in)

You can also access the 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' tool by clicking here.

On the next page, make sure 'Aadhaar Number' is selected on the left side of the page for receiving your Aadhaar number on mobile.

Fill in the personal details as specified against the required fields. You need to give your name, the mobile number or email address registered with Aadhaar and the security code as displayed on the form. "Your registered Mobile Number / Email which you had provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve your lost UID / EID," according to the UIDAI website.
aadhaar on mobile 650 uidai website
(The user is required to fill in the required details and click on 'Send One Time Password')

After entering these details, click on 'Send One Time Password' at the bottom of the form to proceed.

Upon a successful entry, the UIDAI facility sends an OTP or one-time password to the registered mobile number or email address.
aadhaar on mobile 650 uidai website
(The user is required to enter the OTP or one-time password received on his or her registered mobile number and click on 'Verify OTP' to proceed)

Enter this OTP in the given field on the right hand side of the form and click on 'Verify OTP'.
aadhaar on mobile 650 uidai website
(The UIDAI portal displays this page after completion of 'Retrieve EID/UID' process)

At the end of a successful entry, the UIDAI tool displays the message: "Congratulation! Your Aadhaar Number (UID) is sent to your Mobile."

Check your mobile number for accessing your Aadhaar number.

Users also get an option of downloading the Aadhaar card in the digital form.

How to get Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID) on registered mobile number


The 'Receive Your Lost UID/EID' tool also enables users to retrieve their Aadhaar enrolment number, also known as EID or enrolment ID. This facility is for Aadhaar applicants who are still awaiting their Aadhaar card. 
retrieve eid tool uidai website

(The UIDAI's 'Retrieve Your Lost UID/EID' tool enables a user to retrieve his/her Aadhaar number - for users who have already been issued a UID - or Aadhaar enrolment number - for those who have applied for Aadhaar card/number but not yet received their UID)

Select 'Enrolment Number (EID)' option on the left side of the tool, fill in the required details such as name, phone number/email and the OTP. At the end of a successful submission, the UIDAI tool sends the enrolment ID to the user.



